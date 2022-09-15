While 85% of youth confident of job security, 87% consider engineering as viable career; BridgeLabz survey

India’s 85% of aspiring professionals are confident about securing a job opportunity in the field of engineering once they complete their course while 87% of young talent consider engineering as a viable career prospect, a survey conducted by BridgeLabz, employability platform, has revealed. Furthermore, the survey ”Engineers Confidence Index’ highlighted that 78% of the talent pool immensely trusts the IT/Computer Science field when it comes to employability.

According to the official statement, as many as 1,038 respondents participated in the survey, of which 72% were men. The survey stated that about 87% of the respondents said upskilling would help them land a job after completing their course. Whereas 79% of them feel that upskilling programmes with job guarantees instill confidence in them to grab the right employment opportunity in the future.

The report further highlighted that IT/Computer Science is the most employable sector in the field of engineering among 74% of the respondents. Mechanical is the next preferred sector by 13% of the talent, it reported.

“Even today, when various other career avenues have emerged, engineering continues to be a popular choice amongst aspiring professionals. They want to secure a reputed, well-paying job, and IT is their preference. They are confident about landing a job post pursuing the course, but at the same time, they are aware of upskilling as a medium that could help them grab better opportunities,” Narayan Mahadevan, founder, BridgeLabz, said.

Mahadevan added that the young professionals cannot polish their skills due to the paucity of opportunity. “We aim to bridge this talent skill gap and help budding engineers to get one step closer to their dream job and also help professionals hone their skill sets so that they can add value to their organization and job role,” he said.

BridgeLabz is an employment agency based in Maharashtra which hires engineers from institutes and provides them with hands-on companies.

Also Read: National Engineer’s Day 2022: How to prepare Indian engineers for techade

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn