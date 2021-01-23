Which states are reopening schools, colleges in February? Latest list here

Several states have annouved reopening of school sfor middle classes from February

After re-opening schools for standards 9 to 10, several states now have announced resuming classes from standard 5 to 8, February first week onwards. Recently the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) permitted classroom teaching from February 1. The Haryana and Himachal Pradesh government has also given a nod for reopening of schools.

Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar in a fresh order said schools can start classroom teaching for students from Class 5 to 8 from February 1. But all schools have to guidelines and standard operating procedure (SoP) issued by the Centre for reopening of schools. PMC has so far rescheduled the resumption of classroom studies for classes 9 to 12 students twice after parents were sceptical about sending their wards to school.

Maharashtra government had announced the reopening of schools for Classes 5 to 8 based on the ground situation in respective regions.

States that will open intermediate classes from February

Haryana

Haryana education Minister Kanwar Pal on Wednesday announced reopening of primary schools for classes 6 to 8 will reopened, while a decision to reopen the remaining classes that are 1 to 5 will be taken after February 15 after evaluating the situation.

Schools for classes 10, 12 resumed from December 14, and classes 9, 11 reopened from December 21 onwards. All schools were directed to operate for 3 hours from 10 am to 1 pm for all classes.

Himachal Pradesh

The Himachal Pradesh government issued an order to partially reopen schools for students of classes 5 and 8 to 12 from February 1. Same standards of winter-closing schools will open on February 15. Industrial training institutes, and polytechnic and engineering colleges in the state will also open from February 1

Medical colleges had already been allowed to reopen last month. All the remaining government colleges will be allowed to open for regular classes from February 8 after the winter vacation.

Jammu

The Union Territory administration ordered reopening of all government and private schools for Class 9 to Class 12 in summer zones of Jammu division from February 1. These shall be “physically opened in a staggered manner” for academic activities said an order issued by B K Singh, Administrative Secretary, School Education Department.

All schools opening up has to ensure that the students have their parents’ permission to attend classes. Also, attendance will not be mandatory, Classes will be conducted in a staggered manner and adequate measures will be taken to maintain social distancing and monitoring students for Covid019 symptoms.