When will Uttarakhand Board release class 10, 12 board examination results? Find out here

Uttarakhand Board of School Education will declare the results of class 10 and 12 board examination by July 31, as per a report by indianexpress.com. The report quoted Board Secretary Neeta Tiwari saying that the process of result declaration is nearing its completion and the results of Class 10 and 12 will follow shortly by the end of next week. She also said that UBSE had completed the paper evaluation process by July 15 and the result, once declared, will be out on the official website of the board- ubse.uk.gov.in.

Approximately, 3 lakh students had appeared in class 10 and 12 board examinations of UBSE that was rescheduled to June following the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown in the state from the earlier schedule of March. The examination had 13 total pending papers that included Mathematics, Sanskrit for class 10, and Biology, Geography, Physics, Mathematics, Sociology for class 12. The examination for these 13 pending papers was conducted between June 22-24. As much as 1. 5 lakh students had appeared in the class 10 exam while 1.35 lakh students appeared in the class 12 board examination.

As per the UBSE’s directives, students in either class have to score an aggregate of 40 per cent with at least 33 per cent marks in every subject they appeared for to pass the examination and earn promotion. In the class 12 board examination led last year in 2019, only approximately 73 per cent of students could score passing marks while a 74.57 per cent of students had cleared the class 10 examination conducted in 2019.

Once the result will be declared, students need to visit the official website of the UBSE and look for the link showing class 10, 12 respectively. After clicking on the result link and providing their candidature details. Students will get to know if their efforts were enough to see them pass through their examinations.