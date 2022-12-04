When will the GATE 2023 exam be conducted? Check exam schedule, exam pattern, and latest updates here

GATE 2023: The exam dates for the national level entrance exam have already been announced. According to the official notice, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering exams will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023. Candidates who are interested in applying for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can check this article for more information including exam pattern, admit cards, dates, syllabus.

What time will the GATE 2023 exam be held?

GATE 2023 will be conducted in two shifts – Morning from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

How many cities are participating in GATE 2023?

GATE 2023 will be happening in over 200 cities in India. There are 8 zones including IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, and IIT Roorkee. The candidates will be allowed to choose up to three cities but they have to be from the same zone.

Eight international cities were scheduled to host the exam, however seven of them backed out for operational reasons. The seven cities are Male (Maldives), Port Louis (Mauritius), Singapore (Singapore), Dhaka (Bangladesh), Kathmandu (Nepal), and Thimphu (Bhutan).

The exam will not be conducted in Dubai between February 5 and 12. The exams for the BM, CY, EC, EE, ES, and XH papers were scheduled for February 5, while the exams for the CE1, CE2, MN, and ST papers were scheduled for February 12.

When will the GATE 2023 Admit card be issued?

According to the notice, Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from January 3, 2023 onwards. The link to the online admit cards will be shared in due course of the time. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website and financialexpress.com for latest updates.

GATE 2023: Exam Pattern

The exam paper will be in three types of questions format – multiple choice of questions, multiple select questions and numerical type of questions.

The common question paper of General Awareness will be of 15 marks and the rest of the paper will cover the respective syllabus of 85 marks. The computer based test is for 3 hours duration.

A total of 65 questions will be asked, with 10 for general aptitude and 55 for the subject you are appearing. For MCQs, there will be negative marking; for 1 mark MCQs ⅓ mark will be deducted while for 2 marks MCQ ⅔ mark will be deducted. There will be no negative marking for MSQ and NAT.

About the exam: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a nationwide entrance exam that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of undergraduate programmes in engineering, technology, architecture, science, and business. Every year, it is jointly organized by the Seven IITs and IISc Bangalore (Delhi, Kanpur, Bombay, Kharagpur, Roorkee, Madras and Guwahati) and this year, it is being administered by IIT Kanpur.