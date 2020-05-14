When will schools open? Here’s what HRD Minister has to say about classes after lockdown is lifted

The minister, however, gave no clarity as to when the schools will resume their functions.

Operation of schools after COVID-19 lockdown: Once the lockdown due to Coronavirus is lifted, there will be a change in schooling of children. With new norms and guidelines, the functionality of schools will have to be modified. Discussing the schooling aspects, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank informed teachers in a live season today that schools will need a different seating arrangement, changes in timetable as well as division of classes, the Indian Express reported. All the measures proposed are to be taken in account when the schools reopen as the possibility Coronavirus elimination is bleak.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had informed people two days ago that going forward, every sector will have to come up with such measures that allow people to move ahead with their everyday lives along with precautionary measures that will help prevent the COVID-19 infection. Therefore, the NCERT is also looking for a new system when the schools reopen, while the UGC, on the other hand, is exploring some modalities for higher educational institutes like universities and colleges for the next session.

The report informed that the UGC will be starting the classes for enrolled students in August while the fresh batches (1st year students) will begin from September. The minister, however, gave no clarity as to when the schools will resume their functions. According to the HRD Minister, currently, the students’ health is the key concern for the government and schools will be given a green light only when the Coronavirus situation is normalised. The government has also appealed to all the teachers and students to download the Aarogya Setu app which will continuously update the latest information.

Colleges as well as schools have been asked to remain shut for almost two months now. As a result some board exams were postponed while teachers are taking online classes from home. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has also asked the teachers to continue using the online teaching modes like Swayam, Diksha and Swayam Prabha which can contribute to interactive ways of digital learning, the report highlighted. The minister added that this can be considered as an opportunity which can strengthen India’s digital infrastructure.