When will colleges reopen in Maharashtra? Decision on January 20

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant. (Express Photo)
Maharashtra minister Uday Samant on Saturday said the state government will take a decision by January 20 about reopening colleges with 50 per cent capacity. Samant, who is the state minister for higher and technical education, made the statement during a meeting with college principals and other stakeholders.
“My ministry is mulling over reopening colleges with 50 per cent capacity as a first step. I will discuss the issue with the chief minister and other stakeholders so that an official announcement can be made by January 20,” Samant said. The ministry has initiated a review of the current status of colleges, availability of students, non-teaching staff and hostels, he said.
The minister also assured of initiating the recruitment procedure for several vacant posts of teaching staff at state-run and state-aided colleges. Schools and colleges have remained shut since March, 2020 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some schools and junior colleges were reopened for Classes 9 to 12 in parts of the state earlier this month. Meanwhile, Samant said a 12-member committee has been set up under the chairmanship of noted musician Hridaynath Mangeshkar to draft a proposal for an international-standard music college in Mumbai.