When will colleges reopen in Maharashtra? Decision on January 20

January 9, 2021 9:16 PM

uday savantMaharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant. (Express Photo)

Maharashtra minister Uday Samant on Saturday said the state government will take a decision by January 20 about reopening colleges with 50 per cent capacity. Samant, who is the state minister for higher and technical education, made the statement during a meeting with college principals and other stakeholders.

“My ministry is mulling over reopening colleges with 50 per cent capacity as a first step. I will discuss the issue with the chief minister and other stakeholders so that an official announcement can be made by January 20,” Samant said. The ministry has initiated a review of the current status of colleges, availability of students, non-teaching staff and hostels, he said.

The minister also assured of initiating the recruitment procedure for several vacant posts of teaching staff at state-run and state-aided colleges. Schools and colleges have remained shut since March, 2020 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some schools and junior colleges were reopened for Classes 9 to 12 in parts of the state earlier this month. Meanwhile, Samant said a 12-member committee has been set up under the chairmanship of noted musician Hridaynath Mangeshkar to draft a proposal for an international-standard music college in Mumbai.

