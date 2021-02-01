  • MORE MARKET STATS

When design meets disability

By: |
February 1, 2021 2:45 AM

NIFT students devise online platform to help children with intellectual disabilities cope with the pandemic

The lockdowns have had an adverse impact on children, with most being away from the classroom since March 2020.The lockdowns have had an adverse impact on children, with most being away from the classroom since March 2020.

A team of students from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Mumbai, have launched an inclusive, e-learning tool that aims to help children with intellectual disabilities to adapt to the new normal using the power of stories. Developed with support from Special Olympics Bharat, the narrative platform provides social and emotional education to help children with learning challenges cope with social situations through customised animated stories.

The lockdowns have had an adverse impact on children, with most being away from the classroom since March 2020. This sudden transition to online learning and the rapid lifestyle shift has been particularly challenging for children with intellectual disabilities (ID). After interactions with Special Olympics Bharat athletes, NIFT Mumbai students Saloni Mhapsekar, Kritika Sharma and Gaurav Singh, along with their team of 15-plus people, came up with Typed Tales to address this issue. The final year students of Fashion Communication Strategy spent 16 weeks of research and conducted 180 hours of discussions and interviews to recognise the challenges being faced by people with ID and address them through innovative usage of design.

Related News

The multilingual platform is now live and offers free access to all.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. When design meets disability
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Delhi University to open for final year students from February 1 with full staff strength
2SSC CGL exam: Attention candidates! Registration ends TODAY, SSC unlikely to give extension, check details
3Budget 2021: Schools need to be prepared to operate in a fundamentally changed education scenario, and the Budget can help