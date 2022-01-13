What technology schools should opt to manage the students’ performance in 2022?

With the advancement of technology and the start of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, society, as well as the professional world, have continued to evolve and change.

By Kanhaiya Kumar,

Outside the classroom, technology has played and continues to play an important role in delivering education to students. Information and communication technology in education is playing a critical role in offering new and innovative kinds of support to instructors, students, and the learning process in general.

Education technology has the potential to help overcome current limitations and is offering high-quality education to people all around the globe. Students’ imaginations are being widened, and their grasp is being improved thanks to educational technology. The education sector, as well as individuals such as students, teachers, managers, and parents, are profiting greatly with the advancement of the sector.

Upcoming Trends in Education Technology

The COVID-19 outbreak forced schools and colleges to close all throughout the world. According to data from UNESCO, over 1.5 billion students were absent from schools and universities around the world. As a result, education has altered considerably, with the emergence of e-learning, which involves teaching remotely and through digital platforms. With the advancement of technology and the start of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, society, as well as the professional world, have continued to evolve and change.

As a result, there has been a significant impact on the educational environment, giving rise to a variety of rising educational trends. Educators must keep up with the current innovations and critical aspects that affect learning in the classroom in order to appropriately engage their pupils. They can use their knowledge of these trends to design more effective learning environments. The ed-tech sector ruled 2021 much like its predecessor 2020 and will only pave the way for a more technologically sound and savvy 2022 for education.

School/Student Management Systems and ERP Software

As technology is making its way into the educational system, there was a rise in the adoption of various student/school management systems and ERP software solutions by educational and academic institutions. Schools are now shifting towards cloud-based services platforms to take all their operations online. It allows the management to remotely handle all their activities and operations online. It also allows easy access while also getting real-time information from the various departments of the schools to allow data-driven decision-making. Not only that, but it also incorporates the use of the latest technology like biometric systems, smart cards, SMS communication, etc.

These student management systems are built to handle all aspects of a school’s data management. It takes control of the communication between all the stakeholders of the school, the processes of fee management, library management, inventory and expenses management, providing an e-content platform, etc. It makes the process paperless and is also helpful to the environment in that regard.

Managing Students’ Performances

Many ERP software is now focussing more and more on coming up with innovative ways to analyse and manage student performances on their platform. The host of services that they offer is technologically driven yet easy to understand and easy to use by all stakeholders of the institution. One such service that helps regularly is the availability of an online report card that is constantly monitoring your child’s academic progress allowing parents to keep in track with their child’s strengths and weaknesses. This way, the parents, the teachers and the students are all aware of what areas of the students’ academics need to be addressed.

The ERP software, while helps manage and analyse student performances, also focuses on providing a structured lesson plan and keeping all relevant and necessary information and content available on the platform to make it easy for the students to access it from anywhere. It allows students to create and upload their own content in any digital format which can be accessed by all students and teachers, making it easy for all students to gain from the expertise. The ERP software solutions also help conduct and evaluate exams on their own platform, which also help schools in analysing and managing the performance of the students of the school,

Summing Up

We live in a world where technology is closely linked. We are becoming increasingly digital in our search for knowledge, sharing our life, and connecting with others. Similarly, more classrooms are turning to technology to provide individualized experiences that engage students and improve their learning. Teachers can diversify instruction with the help of technology, which accommodates diverse learning styles and aids kids with specific needs and learning issues. As we have now entered into 2022, the education sector seems to have a promising future and tech solutions which will be used across,globally.

(The author is Founder & CEO, School Canvas. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)