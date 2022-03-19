What steps ed-tech companies must take in supporting quality education

According to IBEF, the Indian ed-tech industry stood at $750 million in 2020 and is projected to be valued at $4 billion by 2025 and will grow at a CAGR of 39.77%.

By Kiran Dham

The ed-tech industry has boomed significantly in India over the period of time. The pandemic had a major role to play in boosting the growth of the market. Due to the coronavirus-induced social distancing norms, the educational experiences of the students witnessed various disruptions. This was the time when the ed-tech platforms emerged to be a blessing in disguise that helped bridge the physical-digital gap!

They helped ensure seamless learning experiences for the learners and gave the push to the adoption of the concept of online learning. However, two years and three waves later; it is believed that the pandemic is here to stay. Physical learning is resuming but the online as well as hybrid learning models are equally prevalent and are driving the education system. Hence, it becomes imperative for ed-tech companies to redefine their strategies and improve the quality of education in India.

Initiatives are undertaken by ed-tech companies to enhance the quality of the Indian educational system

The concept of ed-tech platforms is now not just about digitizing the content. Rather it is about providing boundless access to learning experiences that can be customized and personalized. It ensures students can learn as per their pace and convenience and have access to high-end, engaging, and interactive educational experiences. Though a lot has been done on the digitization front but still technology is yet to reach effectively in classrooms. Ed-tech companies in collaboration with the government need to come up with solutions to make technology accessible and compatible with classrooms where the required infra and support lacks. The right implementation of technology is only effective when the teachers are trained and groomed to utilize the resources optimally. To make it happen, ed-tech brands and government should focus heavily on teachers’ training of digital classrooms and upskill them to get the desired outcome.

As per the recent reports, at present, technology in education primarily focuses on content delivery. However, there is still little availability of good quality content. Ed-tech companies need to invest and research to come up with innovative content specifically designed to create future-oriented learning experience. Apart from quality content other core functions such as admissions, content management, assessments, report generation, etc. are also enabled by ed-tech solutions. Apart from the academic growth, ed-tech has been expanding it’s reach to deliver skill-based education and provide the holistic development of learners. Digital Language Labs are helping students to learn different languages as a skill and prepare them for global exposure.

The ed-tech platforms are making efforts to enhance the quality of education in India. The formation of the India EdTech Consortium (IEC) in association with the Internet and Mobile Association of India is one prominent instance of the same. Aligned with the government’s vision, this initiative will ensure that every learner has access to high-end as well as affordable education. This will not only enhance the students’ academic performance but will also make them industry-ready for the futuristic job roles.

Even the Union Budget 2022 was quite inclusive and focused on supporting digital education across the country and promoting upskilling. Being backed by technology, they are now striving to improve their offerings and become all the more tech-savvy. This trend was highlighted in recent report which states that ed-tech companies are keen to explore new-age technologies so as to cater to the rising demand. Be it AR, VR, AI, ML, smartboards; they are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the physical-digital gap is bridged and students do not have to compromise on their studies. The ed-tech firms are thus focusing on expansion and sustaining the provision of superior learning experiences.

The future roadmap of the Indian ed-tech market

According to IBEF, the Indian ed-tech industry stood at $750 million in 2020 and is projected to be valued at $4 billion by 2025 and will grow at a CAGR of 39.77%. The increasing demand for tier 2 and 3 cities and the need for personalization in the ed-tech space are the major factors driving the growth of the market. The institution in its recent research further states that India will soon emerge to be the global hub of the ed-tech space. Hence, as we are living in the post-pandemic era, it would be appropriate to say that the demand for technology enabled learning is witnessing a surge and will spike all the more in the times ahead as well.

Summing up!

The Indian education sector has undergone major transformations. The ed-tech platforms have played a pivotal role in driving the sector and ensuring academic excellence. They have enabled education to be accessible and affordable surpassing all geographical, socio-economic, and cultural barriers. Considering they have emerged to be a vital component of the Indian educational system and offer a plethora of benefits; it is expected that they will revamp the entire landscape of the market. They are already making concerted efforts to improve the quality of education in India. Due to their growing prominence as well as demand; they will continue to focus their efforts on upscaling the educational scenario as well as enhancing the educational experiences. In the end, ed-tech as a market has huge potential but we are yet to explore and tap into most of the areas. Only a certain percentage is getting benefitted from technology and a huge chunk of the education industry is still untapped. We yet have a long way to go!

The author is CEO, Globus Infocom

