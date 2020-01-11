What should be the top policy priority? Survey reveals what youngsters think

Young Indians also feel that access to education is the most prominent policy priority for India. Representational image

The world in the recent past has witnessed the youth voicing concerns on various social issues like gender inclusion, bridging the pay-gap, LGBTQ rights, corruption and environment among others. By mapping the biggest concerns of the youth from across the world, a recent report by the British Council found that young leaders across the world believe that access to education is the most significant policy issue facing the world today.

Young leaders placed skills for entrepreneurship and youth issues as the second and third most crucial policy priorities facing the world. The Future Leaders Connect Report mapped the policy priorities of youth, surveying over 16,000 young leaders from 13 countries. Young leaders between the age of 18-35 hailing from India, Canada, USA, the UK, Tunisia, Indonesia, Nigeria, Mexico, Egypt, Morocco, Pakistan, Kenya and Poland participated in the process.

The report is a part of the British Council’s Future Leaders Connect programme – a programme aimed at building a global network of budding leaders. The programme creates opportunities by providing advanced policy and leadership training in the UK to its delegates.

As per the report, young Indians also feel that access to education is the most prominent policy priority for India, followed by sustainability, climate change and environment on the second spot and gender equality taking the third spot.

India has taken various steps towards the betterment of the education sector in the recent past, which has drawn the young Indians to realise access to education as an essential policy priority for India.

With New Delhi making global headlines over pollution issues, it is not a surprise that Indian youth has voted sustainability as the second most important policy priority. In the recent past, India has initiated several programmes including the International Solar Alliance, Ujjwala scheme, and Bharat stage emission standards (BSES), sensitising the Indian youth towards climate change and environmental conversation.

Young Indian leaders have placed gender equality as the third most important policy priority. According to Zinnov-Intel Gender Diversity Study 2019, the representation of women in the Indian corporate space has jumped from 21% to 30% in the last five years.

The report indicates that young India acknowledges the real-world problems and is determined to solve them. With the right exposure and required impetus by the government, the youth is headed towards a world with better access to education, believes in sustainable development and equal opportunity. Programmes like the Future Leaders Connect support young Indians by connecting them with other young leaders from across the world and equip them with contemporary policy insights on the most pressing global problems of our time.