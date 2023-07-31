What is ULLAS mobile phone application and how can it bring over 12 lakh students back to learning?

The Union Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan launched the logo, slogan-Jan Jan Sakshar and mobile application of ULLAS: Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakram on the occasion of three years of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The ULLAS (Understanding Lifelong Learning for All in Society) initiative aims to revolutionise education and literacy across India, by fostering a learning ecosystem that reaches every individual, bridging the gaps in basic literacy and critical lifeskills. It envisages to impart basic education, digital and financial literacy and critical life skills to citizens aged 15 and above who lost on the opportunity to go to school.

According to government data, as many as 12,53,019 students are out of school in the year 2022-23 with the number of boys greater than girls. The ULLAS mobile phone application has the potential to bring these students back to learning by providing them with an open source learning platform.

“This user-friendly and interactive app is available both on android and ios devices and will serve as a digital gateway for learners to engage in diverse learning resources through the DIKSHA portal of NCERT. The ULLAS app marks a significant milestone in harnessing the potential of technology to facilitate widespread access to basic literacy,” Dharmendra Pradhan said on the sidelines of the inauguration of Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam 2023.

The ULLAS app can be used for registration of learners and volunteers either through self-registration or by surveyors, he added. The Minister highlighted that ULLAS will focus on promoting functional literacy, vocational skills, and many important life skills like financial literacy, legal literacy, digital literacy, and empowerment of citizens to involve in nation-building of the country. It also fosters a culture of continuous learning and knowledge-sharing in communities across India, he added. The initiative is being implemented through volunteerism.

“The new logo and slogan, “ULLAS: Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakram,” reflect the enthusiasm and vigour of the campaign. It symbolises the light of knowledge spreading across every corner of the country, empowering citizens with the power of education, and igniting the flame of curiosity and learning in every individual making Jan Jan Sakshar,” he said.

The scheme will motivate volunteers to take part in the scheme as DUTY or Kartavya Bodh towards the nation building and will incentivise the student volunteers through credits in school/ university and appreciation through other means like certificates, appreciation letters, felicitation, among others.