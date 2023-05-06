What is the future of ed-tech; Emerging trends, innovative technologies for teachers to explore?

By Rishabh Khanna

Technology has become an integral part of education in recent years. And this trend is only set to continue in the future. It’s no wonder that more and more teachers are embracing edtech as an essential tool for teaching and learning. In fact, according to a recent survey by PBS Learning, 68% of teachers call for more technology in the classroom.

From gamification to adaptive learning, technology in education is constantly evolving. The growing demand for edtech has given rise to a range of emerging trends and innovative technologies that teachers can explore to enhance their teaching methods and improve learning outcomes for their students.

Innovative Technologies in Education

Metaverse:

Have you ever dreamt of taking your students back in time to witness an important historical event? Well, with the help of Metaverse, this dream can now become a reality! Metaverse is a 3D virtual world where teachers and students can collaborate and communicate in real-time, creating an immersive learning experience. By using VR headsets, students can visit any place in the world and interact with their environment, making the learning process more engaging and memorable. Imagine exploring human anatomy or visiting space stations without leaving your classroom! The possibilities are endless with Metaverse.

Educational Robotics:

Educational robotics offers a unique and exciting approach to teaching and learning. By incorporating robotics into your classroom, you can create a dynamic and innovative learning environment that inspires and motivates your students to reach their full potential. For example, with the help of robots, students who may struggle with traditional teaching methods can learn at their own pace, boosting their confidence and self-esteem.

In addition, educational robotics promotes STEM education by teaching concepts such as mechanics, electronics, and programming in a more engaging and accessible way. By using robots to teach these concepts, teachers can develop a deeper understanding of STEM subjects in their students. Thus, preparing them for future careers in these fields.

Artificial Intelligence Tools:

AI technology can help educators save hours of time by automating routine tasks such as grading and feedback. This will help to reduce teacher burnout and improve retention rates, which is crucial in the face of the current teacher shortage. With AI programmes, teachers can focus on what they do best – teaching. Teachers can even encourage their students to learn using AI tools and generative AI.

These innovative technologies have the potential to provide personalised and engaging learning experiences that cater to each student’s needs and abilities.

Emerging Trends in Education

Social Media Integration in Education:

With social media being an integral part of students’ lives, teachers are now using it as a communication tool to engage students and enhance the learning process. For instance, as per a recent survey by Pearson, 59% of K-12 teachers and 79% of college faculty use social media in their classrooms.

Moreover, teachers these days create Facebook groups or Twitter hashtags for their classes, where students can share resources, ask questions, and engage in discussions outside of class time. By sharing study materials, opinions, and projects, students can build peer networks and stay engaged in their coursework.

Microlearning for Short Attention Spans

As technology continues to change how we learn, microlearning has emerged as a technique that delivers lessons in bite-sized chunks, perfect for students with short attention spans. One of the most relevant examples of this would be Duolingo, a language-learning app. The application uses microlearning techniques to deliver lessons that take only 5-10 minutes to complete.

This approach can even benefit teachers by making it easier for them to grade and go over the material with students, one lesson at a time. It also allows teachers to track individual student progress more easily and provide them with the flexibility to control the pace at which they learn.

Student-Centred Learning and Skill Development

At present, education is undergoing a transformational shift towards student-centred learning. Rather than following a one-size-fits-all approach, students now have the freedom to customise their learning experience.

This trend gives more autonomy to the students as they are able to choose how they learn and what they learn. In fact, high school students will be able to define their curriculum in the future. This will ensure that they learn topics that interest them and are relevant to their future aspirations. By giving students ownership over their learning, they will be more engaged and motivated to learn, leading to better academic outcomes.

One example of student-centred learning in edtech is that of adaptive learning platforms. These platforms use Artificial Intelligence (AI) analyse students’ learning behaviours and preferences to deliver personalised learning experiences. They also offer real-time feedback and analytics for teachers, enabling them to track each student’s progress and adjust their teaching accordingly. This helps teachers to personalise their approach to each student, providing them with the support and guidance they need to succeed.

Conclusion

Summing up, the integration of technology and emerging trends in education has opened up a world of possibilities for teachers. It is important to keep an eye on advancements in the education field and how they can be used to enhance student learning. Ultimately, the key is continuous upskilling and professional development for teachers so that they keep learning the latest teaching methods and innovative technologies in education.

The author is founder and CEO of Suraasa. Views are personal.

