What is the future of ChatGPT in the education sector, how will it impact; how students learn, teachers teach?

By Rahul Subramaniam

As ChatGPT continues to evolve and pervade the education sector, it has the potential to revolutionize how students learn, and teachers teach. While AI can undoubtedly assist in disseminating information and facilitating learning, it cannot replace the human element of education.

It can serve as a powerful tool to augment ingenuity and accelerate the exchange of ideas between students and teachers. By making information more accessible, it can personalize learning experiences and provide teachers with valuable insights into a student’s progress and development. This feature is particularly beneficial in situations where in-person interactions are limited, such as in distance education settings.

However, we must remember that ChatGPT should not be viewed as a replacement for human intelligence, nor as a substitute for the unique contributions that teachers bring to the classroom. Instead, it should be harnessed as a catalyst for creativity, an instrument that can help students and teachers explore new avenues of learning and unlock their full potential.

Quote on behalf of Mr. Prashant Bhonsle, founder and CEO of Kuhoo fintech

Technology is evolving every day; and it has revolutionized how students learned and educators taught. In the stream of ever evolving advancements, introduction of ChatGPT is a watershed moment. ChatGPT is a unique AI tool with free access that anyone with a device and internet can use — making it widely accessible, especially for students who, at this point, are all digital natives. It is assisting students in a big way, with content, research, feedback, and most importantly improving writing skills. On the other hand, it is helping teachers with the extra resources, assessment, automation and grammar skills.

I believe that ChatGPT is making students’ lives better and enabling a helpful window to teachers. There are pros and cons to every technology we use, and so it is with ChatGPT. While it has given fast access to information, personalized learning, quick search of databases, language practice and enhanced accessibility to work, the cons to the students and teachers are accuracy limitations, lack of context and critical thinking, leading to greater dependence on technology.

Chat GPT is an AI tool that has the power to change people’s life and education. It can be valuable and useful tools for teachers and students, but it can also be prone to plagiarism because of excessive dependencies on inaccurate data. But, yes, it will help and improve education day by day.

The author is co-founder, managing director of Athena Education. Views are personal.