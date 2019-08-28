What is ‘Shagun’? The school education portal launched by HRD Ministry

School education portal ‘Shagun’.

The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry on Wednesday launched a school education portal ‘Shagun’ with an aim to integrate over 2.3 lakh educational websites. The web portal is set to link 15 lakh schools across the country and will provide teachers, students and parents all the information that they need on school education. According to Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank the schools have been geo-tagged due to which all the data provided by them will be accessed through ‘Shagun’.

The HRD Ministry officials while talking about the security level and accuracy of the information said that there will also be a third-party verification of the information provided by schools and websites. These schools and websites include – 1,200 Kendriya Vidyalayas, 600 Navodaya Vidyalayas, 18,000 CBSE-affiliated schools, 30 SCERTs, 19,000 organisations affiliated with NCTE among others are integrated with the portal, according to PTI.

Nishank while talking about the portal said, “The progress of the country is dependent on education and the foundation of education needs to be solid. Shagun is an important initiative and through this portal, more than 2.3 lakh educational websites can be integrated.”

HRD Ministry officials further said, “Report cards of 15 lakh schools all over the country will be available on the newly created junction. The portal seeks to connect approximately 92 lakh teachers and 26 crore students. The website provides a very robust feedback mechanism. Common people can directly give their feedback about schools which will further increase the public participation and will ensure accountability and transparency.” They added, “The single source of information will immensely benefit all the stakeholders, including parents and the general public, heads of schools, teachers, students, the policy makers, the officials and the researchers. The website also provides vital information relating to the availability of nearby schools, navigable distance vis-a vis aerial distance between schools.”