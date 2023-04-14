What does NTA have to say on holding the NEET UG exam twice a year?

The Union government has made it clear that it does not currently have intentions to hold the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG exam on the JEE (Mains) model to give candidates who are applying for the exam two chances per year.

According to Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, the minister of state in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, National Medical Commission (NMC) and the National Testing Agency (NTA), there is no plan to hold the NEET UG exams twice a year.

NEET is a historic change that supports meritocracy and allows deserving students to enroll in the nation’s top medical schools. This has reduced the strain that prospective students feel from taking numerous entrance tests and reduced malpractice in medical admission. The NTA administers NEET (UG), and the curriculum is based on the curricula of all State Boards and National Boards.

According to the NMC and NTA, there is no plan to hold the NEET UG exams twice a year. Meanwhile, UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar have said that the Common University Entrance Exam (CUET)-UG will be administered in three shifts rather than two this year, and plans to merge with important entrance tests like JEE and NEET which would be revealed at least two years in advance.

When questioned about the idea to combine the CUET with the JEE for engineering and the NEET for medicine, the UGC chairman responded, “It is undoubtedly feasible. The specifics are still being worked out, but whenever the merger occurs, notice will be given to the students at least two years in ahead, allowing them to make preparations.”

The NEET is held as a common entrance test for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses in all medical institutions across the nation under the Section 14 of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act 2019.

According to Gaurav Tyagi, founder of career xpert

If the government has taken a decision, it has taken it right. The number of seats, faculty, and doctors is limited. If there were two batches, the infrastructure would have to be increased. The government is not yet capable of increasing the infrastructure. It has reduced fraud in medical admission, increased transparency, and relieved prospective students of the hassle of taking several entrance exams.