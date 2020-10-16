What can provide relief from 100% cut-off demand in top Delhi University colleges? Arvind Kejriwal shares an idea

Previously also, Kejriwal had demanded that new colleges should be opened in Delhi to accommodate the increasing number of students.

Holding the lack of new colleges responsible for the skyrocketing cutoffs for admission to Delhi University colleges, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that more colleges and universities should be opened in Delhi. The comments from CM Kejriwal comes in the wake of top DU colleges releasing close to 100 per cent cutoffs for admission into many top courses offered at the institutions.

“Why are the admission cut-offs so high in Delhi? It is so because there is a huge lack of colleges & universities in Delhi, while the number of students is increasing,” CM Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. He further emphasised that the city needs many more new colleges and universities to cater to the demand of the increasing number of students.

Kejriwal also said that the Delhi University Act, which was legislated during the British era, poses a hindrance to the opening of new colleges and he has written to the Union Minister of Education to amend the act to simplify the process of opening new colleges.

“The Delhi University Act made during the British era states that a new college needs to be affiliated with Delhi University,” Kejriwal was quoted as saying by ANI. Previously also, Kejriwal had demanded that new colleges should be opened in Delhi to accommodate the increasing number of students.

Experts ranging from academia to educationists have raised concerns over close to 100 percent cutoff lists released by the top colleges of the Delhi University. Experts have also pointed out the consistent increase in the number of students who are getting 90% plus marks in their class 12th board exams every year as the state education boards as well as CBSE are alleged to be inflating marks to help their students bag seats in top colleges of the University.