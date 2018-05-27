What a success! Son of a DTC driver, Prince Kumar, becomes one of the CBSE toppers

Prince Kumar, topper of Delhi government schools. (twitter.com/msisodia)

On Saturday afternoon, when Central Board of Secondary Education declared the class 12 results, It became a proud moment for the family of Prince Kumar as he emerged as the topper in Delhi government schools. Prince Kumar, who is the son of a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) driver, has proved that it doesn’t matter where you come from but what matters is the hard work you put to achieve your goals. Prince scored 97 percent in science stream to emerge as the topper of government schools. The son of the DTC driver scored 100 in Mathematics, 98 in Chemistry, and 99 in Economics.

It was a moment of celebration for him and this moment became even more special when the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia himself congratulated Prince on his remarkable achievement. Manish Sisodia shared the news on Twitter where he said that it is a very proud moment. I just congratulated Prince Kumar, science stream class 12 topper of Delhi government schools.

Probably, Prince would have never imagined that his outstanding performance in the examination would get him the financial support for his higher studies. Anjali Damania, an anti-corruption activist while replying to a tweet by Sisodia extended her support to the family. In her reply, she said,”Please convey to the family that we would love to support his education.”

While replying to another tweet, she said,”One gentleman had paid my fees when I was in college. It is because of that I am where I am today.

The astounding increase in pass percentage in Delhi government schools is a sign of improving education standard in government schools. This year, the pass percentage of Delhi government schools registered an increase of 2.32 percent from 88.36 percent to 90.68 percent.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia tweeted about the performance of Delhi government schools. In his tweet, Sisodia said,”168 government schools achieved 100 percent results compared to 112 schools last year. 638 government schools achieved 90 percent and above results compared to 554 schools last year,” he added.

While congratulating the students, teachers, and parents, he said,” Congratulations to all Students, Teachers & Parents for making us pride in CBSE class XII results. Delhi govt School’s result is 90.64% which is 2.37% higher than last year which was 88.27%. Congratulations team education Delhi You have done it again,” he added.

In CBSE class 12 exams, Meghna Srivastav emerged as the all-India CBSE topper. The overall pass percentage was registered 83.01 percent.