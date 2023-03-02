Wharton Online launches Advanced Digital Marketing and Growth Strategies programme

Wharton Online of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, in collaboration with Great Learning, an ed-tech company for higher education and professional learning, has introduced a 12-week Advanced Digital Marketing and Growth Strategies programme.

The Advanced Digital Marketing and Growth Strategies programme from Wharton Online aims to enable professionals to make data-driven business decisions by evaluating and anticipating patterns, customer lifetime value, and other customer engagement data. It further aims to help them optimize marketing strategies by monitoring spends and performance of different channels with the latest tools, AI, and analytics. The programme is suitable for marketing managers, product managers, business leaders, entrepreneurs and CXOs.

During the course of the programme, learners will get an opportunity to attend interactive live sessions by marketing stalwarts and distinguished faculty of the Wharton School – Peter Fader, Raghuram Iyengar, and Ron Berman.

Post completion of the programme, learners will be able to successfully understand and implement Digital Marketing strategies across different stages of the customer journey and drive sustainable marketing strategies that boost business results. Furthermore, upon successful completion of the programme, learners will receive a certificate of completion from Wharton Online.