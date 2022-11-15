Wharton Executive Education in collaboration with Emeritus launches CTO programme

The Aresty Institute of Executive Education at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in collaboration with Emeritus has launched the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) programme for senior technology professionals, as per an official statement.

Furthermore, the programme aims to help students to learn about blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and AI to understand how these developments can drive growth and examine how they can align with their organization’s business strategies.

The CTO programme comprises three core modules spanning 18 weeks, three online electives taught over six weeks each, and a two-day on-campus networking and graduation event, the statement said. The course fee of the programme is $20,000, which includes teaching fees, all academic material, and access to online coursework. The programme is scheduled to commence on December 14, 2022.

The programme also aims to provide flexibility to participants in choosing electives relevant to their career ambitions as well as their organisation’s business objectives.

“The rise of enterprise technology and its importance in organisational success cannot be overstated. The modern CTO is expected not just to have technical knowledge but to also be a strategic partner involved in driving innovation, managing high-performing teams, and even providing guidance to the executive leadership team,” Jagmohan Raju, professor of marketing, vice dean, Aresty Institute of Executive Education at the Wharton School, said.

Also Read: IIT Mandi partners with Hitachi India for research in AI

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn