We’ve done away with Bell Curve system for appraisals, says Priyanka Anand, VP & Head HR, Ericsson

Priyanka Anand, VP & head, HR, Ericsson

Companies are moving away from the ‘bell curve system’ of performance appraisal, and are instead looking at a holistic appraisal process. A ‘bell curve’ typically segregates employees as non-performers, average and top performers—with majority treated as average—and hikes, if any, are usually based on the rating given. Ericsson, the telecom MNC, is one of the latest to drop this system. “We now focus on assessing the impact an individual makes, as opposed to activities undertaken,” says Priyanka Anand, the vice-president & head of HR, South East Asia, Oceania & India, Ericsson. In an interview with FE’s Vikram Chaudhary, she shares how technologies like AI and ML are reshaping the traditional workplace. Excerpts:

How is talent requirement in the Indian telecom space evolving?

The digital boom has changed talent requirements. Advent of technologies like AI and ML has created new opportunities, and are reshaping the traditional workplace—polls have indicated it will have a positive impact on job creation. AI and ML will create opportunities for reskilling and redeployment of the workforce, as some jobs will become automated. It will also necessitate fresh hiring of professionals.

READ ALSO | The Fast Lane: How intermittent fasting is becoming new wellness rage

Which are the new skill-sets in demand, and how are you meeting them?

Current hiring trends show the need of people with techno-commercial skills and strong business acumen has increased. At Ericsson, we ensure talent is future-ready. While we do classroom sessions, major upskilling is executed via training on-the-job and partnering with vendors and customers to co-create products and services.

How do you retain talent?

Retention keeps me and my team up at night. While we provide cutting-edge projects to work on, a great work environment, the ability to work and live across the globe, the market is changing fast. To retain people, we understand their needs, and then create avenues to enable their growth. Retention and RoI are a two-way street. Employees have the responsibility to deliver, while organisations have the responsibility to provide opportunities and rewards that work for employees.

Why did Ericsson drop the bell curve system for performance appraisals?

We focus on assessing the impact an individual makes, as opposed to merely the activities undertaken. It’s not just about what has been achieved, but also about how it is achieved—that’s why we have done away with the bell curve system.

How do you see future hiring?

This year will see a rise in the requirement of skilled network engineers. New roles will emerge in the areas of R&D and analytics as we get closer to 5G deployment. At Ericsson, we plan to hire 150 data scientists, engineers, ML/AI architects and software developers this year for the newly set up Global Artificial Intelligence Accelerator (GAIA) in Bengaluru.