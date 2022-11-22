Western Sydney University partners with 7 Indian state agriculture universities

Western Sydney University has signed agreements with seven state agriculture universities, part of the agricultural education, research and extension system headed by the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) on November 22, 2022, as per an official statement.

“We now have 23 partnership agreements between State and Central Agricultural Universities and Western Sydney University which enables research and capacity-building at scale. To Dual Masters and PhDs with scholarships, the partnerships lead research in climate smart farming systems in India and Australia,” Rakesh Chandra Agrawal, deputy director general, (Agricultural Education), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), said.

“50 PhD scholarships will help to scale up climate smart agriculture research to boost yields for farmers and strengthen food security in India,” Barney Glover AO, vice-chancellor, president, Western Sydney University, said.

The Agreements were signed in New Delhi at Western Sydney University’s SDG Forum, themed “Partnership with impact – advancing the SDGs”. Further, the Western Sydney University has set bold targets for its campus operations to have 100% renewable energy by 2025.

