West Bengal Uchcha Madhyamik (12th)Result 2021 LIVE: Here’s when and how to check scores

WBCHSE West Bengal HS 12th Result 2021 Live Coverage: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary education will announce the Uccha Madhyamik or Class 12 Board exam results at 3 PM today. After the HS results in the official declaration, the board will activate the links on the official websites-wbchse.nic.in for students to check the induvial scores and download a copy for reference.

Students can access their mark sheet through registration number, date of birth from the official website, and also through SMS. Students have to SMS WB12 registration numbers to 56070, 5676750, or 56263.

West Bengal scrapped the Class 10 and 12th board examinations in early June this year after cancellation demands poured in from parents and students concerned about the health of students taking exams when the Covid cases were surging. The West Bengal CM acting on the feedbacks canceled the exams like other state Boards and CBSE, ICSE. The annual exams of Class 11 were also canceled due to the Covid surge.

The alternative evaluation pattern that the Board agreed on for the assessment of Class 12 students was taking into account the top 4 highest scoring subjects in Class 10 exams along with Class 11 annual exams. Class 10 scores will get a 40 percent weightage and the rest of the 60 percent will have relied on Class 11 finals and Class 12 practical and theory.

The Board recorded 100 percent pass percentage for Class 10 results declared on Tuesday. Also, 90 per cent of the students secured more than 60 percent or more marks. At least 79 candidates got 697 marks out of 700 in the evaluation of this year’s Madhyamik Pariksha.