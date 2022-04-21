West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022: Scores for Class 10 board exams to be released soon

West Bengal Class 10 Results 2022: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is likely to announce the WB Madhyamik or Class 10 result soon in online mode. Students who have appeared for the annual exams can check their West Bengal Madhyamik result at wbresults.nic.in.

WBBSE conducted class 10 Madhyamik exam 2022 between 7th to 16th March 2022. Last year, the board exam got canceled due to a rise in Covid-19 cases during the second wave and an alternative evaluation method was used to prepare the individual scores.

This year as of now, WBBSE has not released any Madhyamik result date yet. In order to download their result, they will have to use their roll number/name and date of birth in the login window.

As per reports, the evaluation process is completed and the board is ready to announce the WB 10th result. Therefore, it is expected that the board might declare WBBSE Madhyamik result 2022 anytime soon in April 2022. The provisional mark sheet will be available for download at – wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in, wbbse.org. Apart from the official website, students can also check performance using SMS.

This year reports said 6,21,931 female and 4,96,890 male students have appeared for the WBBSE Madhyamik exam. The official data of WB Madhyamik’s examinees will be released after the announcement of the result.

Last year the West Bengal Madhyamik pass percentage evaluated through alternative method was 100%. A total of 10,79,749 students registered for the board exam.