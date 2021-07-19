West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2021: Date, time, evaluation pattern and how to check scores

West Bengal Board Class 10 results 2021 tomorrow (PTI Image)

WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10th Result 2021: The results of the West Bengal Board Of Secondary Education, Class 10 will be announced tomorrow at 9 AM. Class 10 board exams were slated to be scheduled on June 1, 2021 but were later cancelled due to rising Covid-19 cases in the state

The results will be announced at the Derozio Bhawan after which t will be made available online. In a notification released earlier, WBBSE President Kalyanmoy Ganguly said the board will not issue a merit list this year.

WBSE Class 10 results: How to download marksheet

As soon as the Madhyamik results are announced students can check by logging into websites like wbbse.org, wbresults.nic.in

The students can download the app- ‘Madhaymik Result 2021’ from Google play store and register there to get and download the Madhyamik result. They can also pre-register registration and mobile number on exametc.com to get the result free on SMS soon after result release.

More than 12 lakh students enrolled for the Madhyamik exam this year , earlier cancelled due to Covid-19. The exams like other boards were cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 second wave .

WBSE Class 10 results: Alternative evaluation scheme

The West Bengal board has decided to adopt a 50:50 formula. While 50 per cent marks will be awarded on the basis of marks scored in class 9 annual exams, the remaining 50 per cent will be derived from class 10 internal assessment marks scored during the academic year.

WBSE Class 12 results

Uccha Madhyamik or Class 12 result will be announced on July 22. at 3 pm, as per the council. Students will be able to get their results from several websites, through SMS and mobile app 4 pm onwards on that day.