West Bengal Madhyamik result 2019: Sougata Das tops Class 10 with 99%, sets record for highest ever score

New Delhi | Published: May 22, 2019 12:49:03 PM

Creating history, a student has scored 99 per cent marks in the ‘madhyamik’ (secondary) examination conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), setting a record for the highest ever score. Sougata Das who studies in Mahammad Deshpran Vidyapith in East Midnapore district earned 694 out of 700 marks (99.14 per cent). A total of 86.07 percent successfully cleared the exam. This is also the highest pass percentage as last year 85.49 percent students passed the exam.

“This is for the first time in the history of Madhyamik examination that a student has scored 99 per cent marks. This year, we have also recorded the highest pass percentage in Madhyamik examinations,” President of WBBSE, Kalyanmoy Ganguly told The Indian Express.

Both Debasmita Saha from Ila Devi Girls High School in Cooch Behar district and Shreyashi Paul from Falakata Girls High School in North Bengal’s Alipurduar district achieved the second rank with 691 marks (98.71 per cent). Bratin Mondal from Santipur Municipal High School in Nadia district and Camelia Roy of Raiganj Girls High School in North Dinajpur district stood third with 689 marks which is 98.42 percent.

There are 51 students in the top 10 merit list, out of which 50 are from district schools. It is to be noted that 21 of them happen to be girls. Commending the students, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Twitter, “Congratulations to all students who excelled and all those who took the Madhyamik exams. Good wishes to your parents, your teachers and good luck for all your future endeavours.”

West Bengal Governor, Keshari Nath Tripathi also congratulated the candidates as well as their teachers and guardians. “Madhyamik Examination is a very important step in the career of a student. They become successful in life and take part in the great task of serving the nation. Even those whose attempts remained futile need not despair and they should remember that they will again get a chance to prove themselves,” Governor Tripathi said in a statement.

Over 10,50,000 students appeared for the examination in which the pass percentage of male candidates stood at 89.97 percent whereas for the female candidates, the pass percentage was at 82.87.

