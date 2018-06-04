West Bengal Madhyamik result 2018: WB 10th results expected soon; how to check at wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal Madhyamik result 2018 expected soon at wbresults.nic.in.

West Bengal Madhyamik result 2018: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is expected to release the Madhyamik/ class 10th results on June 6 at wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.org. Candidates who had appeared for the same can visit the official website in order to check their results. While the exam result declaration date is yet to be confirmed by the board, candidates are expected to visit the official website of the board for more information. This year the West Bengal Class 10/Madhyamik exams were conducted from March 12 to March 21. Over 10 lakh students appeared for the same across various centres in the state.

Mentioned below are the details that candidates will need to check their results:

West Bengal Madhyamik result date: June 6 (Expected)

West Bengal Madhyamik result time: 9 AM (Expected)

West Bengal Madhyamik result 2018: How to check on website

Step 1: Visit the official website at wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says “West Bengal Madhyamik result 2018”

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Press submit

Step 5: Check the results and save it for future

West Bengal Madhyamik result 2018: How to check via SMS

SMS – WB10ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263

More about West Bengal Board of Secondary Education

Established in 1951, a total of 10,238 schools in West Bengal are affiliated to WBBSE. It was started through the West Bengal Secondary Education Act passed in 1950. The board is entrusted with several responsibilities which include creating the curriculum, creating education policies, monitoring their implementation, and also conducting the Class 10 or Madhyamik board exams every year.