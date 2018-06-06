​​​
  3. West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2018 LIVE: WBBSE result out soon at wbresults.nic.in

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education will declare West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2018 or West Bengal 10th result 2018 or WBBSE Madhyamik result 2018 or WBBSE Result 2018 will be declared at 9 AM on the official website- wbresults.nic.in.

By: | Updated:Jun 06, 2018 7:48 am
West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2018 LIVE: WBBSE will declare result at around 9:30 AM.

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2018 LIVE: West Bengal 10th students alert! WBBSE or The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education will declare West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2018 or West Bengal 10th result 2018 or WBBSE Madhyamik result 2018 or WBBSE Result 2018 will be declared at 9 AM. The results will be available on the official website – wbresults.nic.in from 10 AM. The students will also be able to check WBBSE result on indiaresults.com, examresults.net and exametc.com. The West Bengal Board had organised the Madhyamik Examination between 12th March -21st March.

This year more than 11 lakh students had appeared for West Bengal 10th board exam. This was the second time in a row when more girls had appeared for WBBSE madhyamik examination than boys. A total of 6,21,366 girls appeared for West Bengal Madhyamik examination while the number of boys were 4,81,555.

Last year, around 11 lakh students had appeared for West Bengal Madhyamik Result out of which 9,80,355 candidates had appeared for the examination. The total pass percentage was 85.65%, which was higher than the previous year.

Live Blog

Highlights

    07:48 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
    West Bengal Madhyamik results 2018: 10th results expected at this time on June 6

    The West Bengal 10th (Madhyamik) results 2018 is expected to be declared at 9 AM on June 6. The results will, however, be available at wbresults.nic.in from 10 AM onwards. This announcement was made by West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or WBBSE Chairman Kalyanmoy Ganguly. Results can also be checked at wbbse.org, examresults.net/wb, west-bengal.indiaresults.

    07:33 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
    West Bengal Madhyamik results: Here to check class 10th scores

    The West Bengal 10th (Madhyamik) results 2018 will be declared on the official website of WBBSE- wbresults.nic.in. Students can check the portal- results.nic.in. In case the student fails to open the official website, they can also check WBBSE 10th result on these websites - wbbse.org, examresults.net/wb, west-bengal.indiaresults, exametc.com.

    07:21 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
    West Bengal Madhyamik Results Today

    The wait for West Bengal Class 10 students will be over today! West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or WBBSE will be declaring the Madhyamik Results on Wednesday Morning. The results will be officially announced at 9 AM as per secondary education board president Kalyanmoy Ganguly. However, the results will be officially announced at 10 AM on the websites of the board and some other government departments.

    About West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or WBBSE: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education was established through the West Bengal Secondary Education Act, 1950, though it started functioning only around the year 1951. The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education is entrusted with responsibilities such as providing the curriculum for affiliated schools, monitoring the implementation of education policies and conducting yearly West Bengal Board Madhyamik Examination. Each year, around 10 lakh plus students take the West Bengal Board Madhyamik Examination.

