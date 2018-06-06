West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2018 LIVE: WBBSE result out soon at wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2018 LIVE: WBBSE will declare result at around 9:30 AM.

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2018 LIVE: West Bengal 10th students alert! WBBSE or The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education will declare West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2018 or West Bengal 10th result 2018 or WBBSE Madhyamik result 2018 or WBBSE Result 2018 will be declared at 9 AM. The results will be available on the official website – wbresults.nic.in from 10 AM. The students will also be able to check WBBSE result on indiaresults.com, examresults.net and exametc.com. The West Bengal Board had organised the Madhyamik Examination between 12th March -21st March.

This year more than 11 lakh students had appeared for West Bengal 10th board exam. This was the second time in a row when more girls had appeared for WBBSE madhyamik examination than boys. A total of 6,21,366 girls appeared for West Bengal Madhyamik examination while the number of boys were 4,81,555.

Last year, around 11 lakh students had appeared for West Bengal Madhyamik Result out of which 9,80,355 candidates had appeared for the examination. The total pass percentage was 85.65%, which was higher than the previous year.