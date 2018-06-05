West Bengal Madhyamik result 2018 date and time confirmed: When and how to check

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare West Bengal 10th (Madhyamik) result 2018 on June 6. (Image: WBBSE website)

West Bengal Madhyamik result 2018 date and time: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare West Bengal 10th (Madhyamik) result 2018 on June 6 (Wednesday). The students can check their results on West Bengal Board of Secondary Education’s official website – wbresults.nic.in. In case the students are not able to the above-mentioned, they can also check WBBSE 10th result on these websites – wbbse.org, examresults.net/wb, west-bengal.indiaresults, exametc.com. The result is expected to be released at around 9:30 AM on Wednesday.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary examination conducted the class 10th examination in the month of March (from March 12, 2018, to March 21, 2018).

West Bengal Madhyamik result 2018 Date:

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Examination result for class 10 will be declared on June 6, i.e. Wednesday. Over 11 lakh students appeared for the Madhyamik examination this year. Last year, the results were announced on may 27.

West Bengal Madhyamik result 2018 Time:

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Examination will publish the result at around 9:30 am. After the declaration, the students can collect their mark sheets and certificates from their concerned schools from 10 am on the same day.

How to check West Bengal Madhyamik result 2018:

Step 1: Go to the official website of West Bengal Board of Secondary Examination (WBBSE)- wbresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Then click on the link which says West Bengal Result 2018 Class 10.

Step 3: Enter the roll number and name printed on the admit card and click submit.

Step 4: Download the result and take a printout for future references.

West Bengal Madhyamik result 2018: How to check on mobile via SMS

To check via SMS, a candidate need to type – WB10 ROLLNUMBER – and send it to 56070.

About West Bengal Board of Secondary Examination or WBBSE:

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Examination was established in 1951. Over 10,000 schools in West Bengal are affiliated or recognised by WBBSE. It was started through the West Bengal Secondary Education Act passed in 1950. The board is entrusted with several responsibilities which include creating the curriculum, creating education policies, monitoring their implementation, and also conducting the Class 10 or Madhyamik board exams every year.