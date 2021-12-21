West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam: WBJEE 2022 registration to begin on December 24 — check details

The WBJEE notification also stated that the last date for application and payment for fee is January 10, 2022 till 6 pm.

WBJEE 2022: The tentative exam schedule for WBJEE 2022 has been released by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam (WBJEE) board. As per the exam datesheet, the application process for the entrance exam will begin on December 24, 2021. The entire schedule for the exam can be checked at the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in.

The WBJEE notification also stated that the last date for application and payment for fee is January 10, 2022 till 6 pm and the online correction window will be open for candidates from January 11 to January 13. The admit card is expected to be released on April 18. The tentative date WBJEE 2022 exam fixed by the board is April 23. Any changes in the date will be notified to the candidates in advance.

As for papers, Paper I, which will be of mathematics, will be conducted from 11 am to 1 pm and paper II (physics and chemistry) will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The exam is for the candidates seeking admissions for undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture courses in universities, government colleges and self-financed institutes in the state for the academic session of 2022-23.