West Bengal HSC Exam cancelled! Next date for Class 12 exams to be announced later

West Bengal Higher secondary exam which were supposed to be conducted in the next month have been cancelled, Chaterjee told ANI. He also said that the next date will be notified by the government later. The board examination process of students had already been delayed due to the outbreak of Coronavirus in the month of March and subsequent lockdown imposed by the central government across the country. After dithering for more than 2 months, the state education boards had announced the new dates for the conduct of the exams in May only. However, with the recent announcement of the cancellation of the exams, the future of the students who appaeres in the board exams appears bleak.