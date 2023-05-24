West Bengal HS Result 2023: When, where, how to find original marksheets, pass certificates

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced the results of the Higher Secondary (HS) or Class 12th board exams for the year 2023 today, May 24, 2023. The results for the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams are declared at 12 noon, and students can check their marks online 12:30 pm onwards. The link to access the WB 12th class results will be available at wbresults.nic.in.

On May 31, 2023, from 11 am onwards, the original mark sheets, pass certificates, and other related documents will be distributed to the heads of institutions or their authorized representatives through distribution camps.

The West Bengal Class 12 board examinations took place from March 14 to March 27, 2023. Approximately 8 lakh candidates appeared for the exams in the state.

No of students appeared: 8,52,444

Pass percentage: 89.25%

Boys percentage: 91%

Girls Percentage:86%

The number of girls this time is 1.27 lakhs more than the boys.

Best Performing District (Most Pass Percentage): East Midnapore

In 11 districts the pass percentage is more than 90 per cent. 18 students out of the TOP 10 are from Hooghly District.

More than 38 percent students passed in first division.

The number of students in the top 10 list this year is 87, compared to 272 students last year.

First: Subhrangshu Sardar

School: Narendrapur Ramakrishna Mission

Marks Obtained: 496

Second: Sushma Pal (Bankura), Abu Sama (North Dinajpur)

Marks Obtained: 495

Third: Chandrabindu Maity (Tamluk), Anusuya Saha (Balurghat), Piyali Das (Alipurduar), Shreya Mullick (Balurghat)

Marks Obtained: 494

These are the instructions to check the WBCHSE Class 12 Results 2023:

Go to the official website of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education – wbchse.wb.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the link for West Bengal Class 12 (HS) result 2023. When the result portal opens, enter your roll number and date of birth, then click on submit. Your West Bengal class 12th result 2023 will be shown on the screen. Save the result by downloading it and take a printout for future reference.

Students who score 480 or above will be placed in the first division, while those scoring above 360 will be placed in the second division. Scores above 272 will be assigned to the third division. Students who fail to achieve the minimum qualifying marks will need to repeat the year if they fail more than two subjects and will have to pass the supplementary exam.

In the West Bengal class 12 exam of 2022, the overall pass percentage was 88.44%, with 636,875 students passing the HS exam. The pass percentage for boys was 90.19%, while for girls, it was 86.58%.

The higher secondary examinations for the year 2023-24 will start on 16th February and end on 29th February.