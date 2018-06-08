West Bengal HS result 2018 LIVE: WBCHSE 12th result out soon at wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal HS result 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Close to 10 lakh students have appeared for the WBCHSE Exam this year. (IE)

West Bengal HS result 2018 LIVE UPDATES: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBHSE) is all set to declare its class 12 result today. Results will be declared at the board’s official website wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in. Results are likely to be declared around 10 am on Friday. Results would also be available at west-Bengal.indiaresults, results.gov.in, exametc.com as also. The WBBSE results for class 10 was declared on Wednesday. This year, the exams were conducted from March 27 to April 11.

Close to 10 lakh students have appeared for the WBCHSE Exam this year. This year, the board took a number of tough measures after reports of paper leak incidents in the Madhyamik exam. There was an alleged report of circulation of Bengali paper on the exam on WhatsApp from Malda. The board had ordered the probe into the incident. In a similar incident, in the Madhyamik examination, a teacher from a Jalpaiguri government school was alleged of having leaked papers and helped some students. The principal of another school was also allegedly involved in leaking papers.

West Bengal HS result 2018: Here are Live updates:-

8:10 AM: Students can also check their WBCHSE or Higher Secondary Result 2018 via SMS service. For that type, WB12<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 5676750 or 56263 or 58888.

7:55 AM: Students can also check Class 12th results at west-Bengal.indiaresults, results.gov.in, exametc.com.

West Bengal HS result 2018: How to check and download result-

*Students are first required to click on the official website wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in

* They are now required to look for West Bengal Higher Secondary Result 2018.

* Students may now click on the link West Bengal HS Result 2018.

* Now, they are required to enter their roll numbers.

* Students can now download their results.

* After going through their results they must keep printouts for future use.

West Bengal HS result 2018: Candidates may also check through SMS

SMS WB12 Roll Number. Then send it to 56263.

Last year’s statistics

Over eight lakh students appeared in the higher secondary examination last year. Exams were held between March 15 to 29. Last year, the overall pass percentage was 84.20 per cent. Archisman Panigrahi from Hoogly Collegiate School had topped with 99.02 per cent. As many as 3, 302 students scored over 90 per cent marks.

About WBCHSE

The state government established WBCHSE under West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, Act 1975. It is the main body that looks after the education system in the 10+2. The council’s head office is at Salt Lake, Bidhannagar, Korunamoyee, Kolkata along with four regional offices.