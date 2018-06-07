West Bengal HS result 2018 date and time: When and how to check WBCHSE 12th result at wbresults.nic.in

WBCHSE

West Bengal HS result 2018: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education or WBCHSE issued a notification on June 1 confirming WBCHSE HS result 2018 date and time. The Higher Secondary or Uchho-Madhyamik Exam results are to be declared on June 8 (Friday) at around 10 AM on its official website – wbresults.nic.in. The exams were conducted by the council across the state from March 27, 2018 to April 11, 2018. The results of all the streams – science, arts and commerce will be declared at the same time.

West Bengal HS result 2018 date:

The WBCHSE result 2018 will be declared on Friday, June 8, 2018. The council of higher secondary education had issued a notification on June 1 stating the date and time of the declaration of result.

West Bengal HS result 2018 time:

The WBCHSE result 2018 will be declared on Friday around 10 AM. All the heads of Higher Secondary Institutions or their authorised representatives have been asked to collect HS mark-sheets and other relevant documents from their respective Distribution Camp from 10:30 AM.

Where to check West Bengal HS result 2018:

The result can be checked from the websites listed below –

1. wbresults.nic.in

2. wbresults.nic.in/highersecondary/wbhsres.htm

3. exametc.com

4. indiaresults.com

5. schools9.com

6. jagranjosh.com

7. westbengalonline.in

West Bengal HS result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Click on the official website link wbresults.nic.in.

Step 2: There will be a link saying “West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Examination-2018” or “West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Examination Results 2018”.

Step 3: Click on the link and enter your Roll Number.

Step 4: The West Bengal Class 12th Result 2018 will appear.

Students can also check their WBCHSE or Higher Secondary Result 2018 via SMS service. For that type, WB12<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 5676750 or 56263 or 58888.

One can also pre-register the Roll No and Mobile Number on www.exametc.com to get the result for free via SMS

West Bengal Madhyamik result was declared earlier this week and the overall pass percentage for the same stood at 85.49%. Top three regions in terms of pass percentage were East Midnapore, West Midnapore, and Kolkata.