West Bengal HS Exam result: 88.44 % students clear Bengal class 12 board examination

An estimated 88.44% students of 7,20,862 candidates passed the class 12 West Bengal Higher Secondary Examinations (WBCHSE), the results of which were declared on Friday, June 10, 2022. According to WBCHSE president Chiranjib Bhattacharya, the pass percentage of boys was 90.19% while that of girls was 86.19%.

Out of the 272 candidates who occupied the first 10 ranks in 2022, Adhisha Devsarma from Dinhata Soni Debi Jain High school topped in overall category by scoring 99.6% with 498 marks out of 500. Sayandip Samanta from Jaichak Nateswari Netaji Vidyatan in Paschim Medinipur secured the second rank by scoring 99.4% with 497 marks while the third rank was shared by four candidates who got 99.2% with 496 marks respectively.

The exams were held in home centres for the first time in the council’s history in recent years from April 2 to April 27 and the results were out after 44 days, the Council President said. “It is historic because the exams were held in home centres and candidates could write papers without stress in their familiar surroundings of their own school,” Bhattacharya said.

Bhattacharya informed that the 2023 higher secondary exams would be held from March 14 to March 27 and not at home venues. Students can access the total score by clicking the Council website and can collect the marksheet on June 20.

With inputs from PTI.

