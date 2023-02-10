Bengal edu-minister assures transparent conduct of TET Exam, following publication of results

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu has promised that the state government will prioritize transparency in the hiring of teaching and non-teaching staff. Speaking at a press conference following the release of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) results, Basu stated that the West Bengal Board of Primary Education had carried out the examination with complete fairness and transparency.

Basu warned job seekers to be wary of agents who promise jobs in exchange for money and urged them not to fall for such scams. The results of the 2022 TET exam showed that over six lakh candidates appeared for the test, with an estimated 1.5 lakh of them qualifying. Currently, there are 11,000 vacant positions in state-sponsored and -aided primary schools.

Board President Goutam Pal, who was also present at the press conference, announced that full marks were awarded to candidates who attempted questions with printing errors or mistakes. When questioned about the retrieval of OMR sheets from the residence of a TMC leader by a central agency, Pal stated that the sheets found did not match the original copies distributed to the candidates. He suggested that there may be “vested interests” trying to disrupt the board’s operations. TMC leader Kuntal Ghosh has recently been arrested in connection with a teacher recruitment scam being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate and CBI.