West Bengal to investigate decline in class 10 board candidates by 36%

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu has announced on Friday that the state government will conduct a study to find the reasons behind the sharp decline in the number of class 10 students appearing for the state board examination, as per an official statement. This year, only 6,98,628 candidates will be appearing for the Madhyamik examination, which is a drop of 36.41% compared to last year’s 10,98,775 candidates. The examination will be held from February 23 to March 4 and will be conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).

Basu expressed his concern over the situation and stated that the state government is taking it very seriously. An agency will be appointed to conduct the study among the students who did not appear for the board examination. The WBBSE president, Ramanuj Ganguly, suggested that the sharp decline might be due to the online classes held during the pandemic, as many students might have felt that their preparation was inadequate.

Furthermore, this study is an important step towards understanding the challenges faced by students and ensuring their success in the future. The West Bengal government is committed to providing quality education to all its students and will take necessary steps to address any issues identified through the study.