West Bengal state universities not using CUET for admission to UG courses

No state university in West Bengal has adopted the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG model for admission to undergraduate courses, authorities said on Sunday, September 19, 2022. “We have conducted the entrance test as directed by the state higher education department,” Soma Bandyopadhyay, vice chancellor, Diamond Harbour Women’s University, said.

“Being a state university, we devise the admission criteria going by the directives of the state higher education department. There is no way we can adopt the CUET method or prepare any new merit list,” Bandyopadhyay noted.

The state-run Jadavpur University has already conducted its own entrance tests for undergraduate courses for various departments, Partha Pratim Roy, Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association spokesperson said.

“No way we can adopt the CUET path for an institution like Jadavpur University which follows rigorous high level admission procedure. All our disciplines – science, arts and engineering – maintain high academic standards due to this admission process by JU. The uniform CUET route is not applicable for JU,” he said.

According to an official statement, private St Xavier’s University also held its own entrance tests offline this year. “We are not going by the CUET route,” Father Felix Raj, St Xavier’s University vice chancellor said.

It further added that officials of Presidency University, Vidyasagar University, Bardhaman University, MAKAUT, North Bengal University, West Bengal University of Technology also said they have adhered to their own admission process as envisaged by the state higher education department. There will not be any CUET-UG merit lists or counselling for state varsities, officials said.

According to a Visva-Bharati University spokesperson, the Central university, having UG courses in different disciplines, has adopted the CUET route.

“The CUET eligibility criteria will be followed both for students of Patha Bhavan and Siksha Satra (higher secondary level educational units run by Visva Bharati) and students from outside. But there will be a little bit of a lowering of the cut-off mark for internal students (those having studied here up to 12th level,” the spokesperson said.

The results of the CUET-UG were declared on September 16 by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

“The merit lists will be prepared by participating universities who will decide about their individual counselling on the basis of CUET-UG score card,” Sadhana Parashar, senior director (Exams), NTA, said.

With inputs from PTI.

