West Bengal Class 12 Result: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) declared the Class 12 or Higher Secondary results via a press conference on Friday. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results on the council’s official websites. The results can also be accessed via SMS, third-party websites, and apps after 11 AM. A total of 7.45 lakh students appeared for the exam this year.

WEST BENGAL HIGHER SECONDARY EXAM

The West Bengal government had cancelled the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams last year following the spurt in Covid-19 cases. It formulated a special evaluation criterion to calculate the Class 12 results. Of the 819,202 students who were eligible for last year’s Class 12 board exams, 97.69% passed. A total of 319,327 students secured first division.

In 2020, the pass percentage was 90.13% — the highest recorded in the history of the higher secondary examinations. The overall passing percentage in the science stream was the highest at 98.83%, commerce at 92.22%, and arts at 88.74%.

A total of 761,583 students appeared for the examination in 2020, of which 680,057 were successfully passed and promoted.

This year, the exams were conducted following all Covid-19 protocols laid down by the state government and implemented by the council.

HOW TO CHECK WBCHSE RESULT ONLINE

Candidates can check their results on the council’s official website by following the procedures listed below.

— On the official council website homepage, a result link will appear;

— Clicking on the result link will open a new login window;

— In the login window, appropriate credentials will need to be entered;

— Once the credentials are submitted, the WBCHSE Class 12 result will appear;

— The result can be downloaded and saved or printed for future reference.

The students can also check the results via SMS by sending WB12 <registration number> to 56070, 56263, or 5676750.

Schools can collect the Class 12 mark sheets and pass certificates from distribution camps from June 20, the council. Students can visit their schools to collect their documents after that. These certificates will be required to apply for entrance exams and admission to engineering, medical, and other undergraduate courses.