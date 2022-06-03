West Bengal Class 10 Results 2022: Two students top Madhyamik exam, pass percentage at 86.6%

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Friday announced the Class 10 Result. The board recorded a pass percentage of 86.60%. Arnab Ghorai, a student of Ramharipur Ramakrishna Mission High School, Bankura, and Raunak Mondal of Burdwan CMS School came joint first with 693 marks. Reports suggest that 114 students have bagged a spot in the top 10 merit list.

The board has also announced that the pass percentage among boys was at 88.59% (431,150), while that for girls was 85% (514,718).

The Class 10 results are available on the board’s official websites. Students can also get their results via SMS by sending their roll number to 5676750. The results are also available through the mobile app ‘Madhyamik Results 2022, available on Google Play.

WEST BENGAL CLASS 10 RESULT: HOW TO CHECK

Students can check the results of Madhyamik 2022 from the board’s official websites.

— Candidates will have to visit the websites and click on the Madhyamik result link;

— They will then have to use their login credentials such as roll number and date of birth;

— Once the login credentials are validated, the Madhyamik result will appear on the screen;

— The candidates can download the result and take a print out for further reference;

The students will have to collect their Class 10 marksheets from their respective schools. The hard copies and pass certificates will be made available to the heads of the institutions from selected camp offices.

WEST BENGAL MADHYAMIK RESULT 2022

Over 11 lakh students appeared for the Madhyamik exam, which was held between March 7 and 16. The pass percentage in last year’s Madhyamik exam was 100%.

Among the districts, Kalimpong had the highest pass percentage at 94.27%, followed by West Midnapore with 94.62%, Kolkata at 94.36%, Jhargram at 92.07%, North 24 Parganas at 91.98%, South 24 Parganas at 89.61%, and Maldah at 87.11%.