West Bengal Board Exam 2021: Class 10, Class 12 exam dates announced; check

These examinations are usually conducted in the state between February and March every year. (Representative image)

West Bengal Boards 2021: The Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations for this academic year would be held in June 2021. The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee have announced that the board examinations of Class 10 for the current academic year would begin from June 1. Once their exams conclude, the board examinations for Class 12 students would begin on June 15. These examinations are usually conducted in the state between February and March every year. However, keeping in mind the trend and the challenges posed by the Coronavirus pandemic, the state has taken this significant step.

The move has come after Union Minister of Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ yesterday ruled out the possibility of conducting board examinations across the country in January and February 2021.

According to a PTI story, Chatterjee said that the proposals by the two education councils were accepted due to the pandemic situation. However, in case there is any change in the situation, the board responsible for Class 10 exams and the council responsible for Class 12 exams would take immediate decisions accordingly.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education released the schedule for Class 10 exams, according to which, on June 1, the examination for the first language would be conducted, and on June 2, the second language exam would be held. This would be followed by Geography on June 3, History on June 5 and Mathematics on June 7. Life Science examination would be conducted on June 8, Physical Science on June 9, and the exams would conclude on June 10 with optional elective subjects. The exam would begin at 11:45 am, and the first 15 minutes would be for reading the question paper only, and it would conclude at 3 pm.

Meanwhile, the Class 12 exam schedule states that exams would begin on June 15, and end on June 30. The exams would begin at 10 am and end at 1:15 pm, which would include 15 minutes dedicated to reading the question paper. However, there are few exams that would only be conducted over a duration of two hours, and students are advised to refer to the schedule for more clarity.

The practical examinations for Class 12 students, as per the schedule, would be conducted between March 10 and March 31, next year.