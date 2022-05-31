West Bengal Board Class 10 results, merit list to be declared on June 3

WBSE Results 2022: The results of the West Bengal Board’s Class 10 Madhyamik exam will be released on June 3. Those who appeared for the exams can check their scores and download a provisional mark sheet on the official websites of the board after 9 am on the official websites- wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in.

Over 11 Lakh students appeared for the WBSE Maadhyamic Class 10, which was conducted from March 7 to 16.

“This is for information of all concerned that the results of Madhyamik Parisha (S.E.) 2022 will be announced by the honourable President of the Board on June 3, 2022 at 9 am through a press conference,” WBBSE on the official notice said.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will hold a press conference on June 3 to announce the results of the 10th class examination. Students are advised to check the official website for the results.

In 2021, WB Madhyamik Class 10 results were announced on July 20, 2021. through an alternative evaluation scheme. The West Bengal Class 10 2021 pass percentage was 100 per cent as the WBBSE Madhyamik examination was canceled due to the COVID 19-second wave.

This year, the board will publish a merit list as well as distribute the mark sheets and certificates for students on the same day