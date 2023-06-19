‘We’re the first Indian-origin B-school that has degree-awarding powers in the UK’

Now that SP Jain London has degree-awarding powers, how does it impact students?

It not only validates our commitment to providing exceptional education, but also positions us as a frontrunner in the global higher education landscape. SPJ London has now announced exchange and articulation agreement with SP Jain Global. This agreement opens up opportunities for students from both SP Jain London and SP Jain Global, and SP Jain London students will have a chance to travel to campuses of SP Jain Global in Dubai, Singapore, Sydney and Mumbai.

London has some of the best B-schools in the world. What advantage does SP Jain London have over other B-schools in London (and the UK). Why would a student choose SP Jain London over other top B-schools?

SP Jain London stands out due to several compelling reasons, mainly the global perspective and exposure it offers to students. In addition to the advantage of studying in London, one of the world’s greatest cities, SP Jain London will provide students with the opportunity to travel to other leading cities such as Dubai, Singapore, Sydney and Mumbai. This global immersion provides unparalleled networking opportunities, internships and real-world experiences. Imagine having lived, studied and worked in the world’s top cities even before you graduate! This leads to students becoming more attractive to employers as most companies have global teams and require managers and leaders who can make strategic decisions about leveraging global opportunities.

In your global campuses, do you predominantly get Indian-origin students?

It depends on the programme. For example, in the BBA, we have students from 20 different countries, but in the global MBA programme we predominantly have Indian students. At the end of the day, we are a global Indian B-school.

For us to attract Indian students (for the global MBA programme) is easy because the brand is very well known amongst Indians.

What do you think of India opening doors to foreign universities?

It’s a path-breaking initiative. Studying in a foreign country has its own benefits, and students who go abroad for studies also want to work there, but if you plan to go abroad only for a foreign degree, it’s better to study at one of their campuses in India as and when these open up./

Is there any connection between SP Jain Global and the SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR), the Mumbai-based B-school? Do students or industry get confused?

SP Jain is the name of my late grandfather, and he was the one who was the patron of SPJIMR, so we gave the name SP Jain to them, and not the other round. SP Jain Global, on the other hand, is a trademark owned by us. It could be confusing to some, but it’s no different than IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore or IIT Kharagpur and IIT Kanpur. Those who need to know the difference, know the difference.