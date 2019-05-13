We will sneak peek into college life abroad, says BrainGain Global VP Andrew G White

Published: May 13, 2019 3:36:01 AM

BrainGain Global is a SaaS marketplace for higher education content, tools and programmes. It provides insights on student life and higher education—from a global perspective.

Andrew G White, vice-president, Business Development, BrainGain Global

BrainGain Global is a SaaS marketplace for higher education content, tools and programmes. It provides insights on student life and higher education—from a global perspective. It recently partnered with Arizona State University and Wharton School, and school students can apply to these universities, and many others, through BrainGain. “Essentially, we connect students to higher education courses, tools, programmes and services—globally,” says Andrew G White, vice-president, Business Development, BrainGain Global, in an interview with FE’s Vikram Chaudhary. Excerpts:

India has so many edtech players. What unique does BrainGain Global offer?

Our focus is empowerment of students as they begin and continue along their educational journey. We use data-driven insights with the help of our content, tools and programmes to support students in their individual processes and journeys.

Your website mentions BrainGain is a comprehensive companion for students “and their families.” Why this special focus on families? What about schools or teachers who are equal participants in a child’s development?

In many cases, investment in education is the single largest spend a family will make. We try and make sure this investment is made wisely and with the most up-to-date and accurate information. Schools and teachers are, no doubt, important in the process of preparing a student for the future. We believe we will be so excellent at what we do that teachers, too, will utilise our platform as a way of supplementing the teachings offered by their schools.

Why do you focus on global education?

Thirty years ago, unless you were interested in international study or diplomacy, you likely had no real concern with global perspectives. The classrooms of today are very different, as American and international universities alike invest a fortune in recruiting top students globally. In the 21st century, classrooms are more culturally and internationally diverse than ever before. Keeping this in mind, we provide a globally-focused spread of content and services to appeal to students interested in international higher education.

Do your three entities—BrainGain Magazine, BrainGain Academy and BrainGain Labs—operate independently?

Over the last five years, more than 500 students from 46 countries have attended summer programmes in the US. Students from these programmes have gone on to secure admissions at reputed universities like Babson, Hong Kong University, Stanford, University of South Carolina, among others. The curated learning experiences through the BrainGain Academy give a sneak peek into university life abroad. BrainGain Magazine was launched in 2010, BrainGain Academy in 2014 and BrainGain Labs will be launched in 2020.

Until now, how have students in India benefited from BrainGain Global?

Till 2019, BrainGain Academy has sent nearly 1,000 students from 50 countries to summer programmes in many leading universities. Students who come to BrainGain Magazine research on opportunities to study abroad, financial aid, courses. We provide content on courses ranging from archaeology to zoology, a large scholarship database, and are building a video library with over 2,000 hours of video content.

