We Speak Science launches STEM programme for Indian students

Not-for-profit organisation We Speak Science has launched a free online STEM programme in partnership with insendi, a Study Group company for young people from disadvantaged backgrounds. The programme will officially commence on February 27, 2023, for which registration is open to 300 students.

According to an official statement, the STEM programme aims to help students learn the fundamentals of data science, cell biology and space biology. The programme has been launched following the announcement by the government to set up three centres of excellence for Artificial Intelligence in Indian institution. It includes lectures from Ajit Jaokar, director, Artificial Intelligence Course, University of Oxford; Vladimir Pletser, who trained as an astronaut with NASA; David Mackay, a pilot with Virgin Galactic; and Detina Zalli, founder, We Speak Science.

The three-week course further includes discussion forums, e-learning, and live classes which will be delivered through digital learning platform, insendi, to give students access to the learning material at any time and from any location, the statement said.

“Our mission is to create the best online and blended experiences for our partners and their learners. We’re launching this digital programme to support more budding scientists into an academic future in STEM,” James Connor, managing director, insendi, said.