WCD launches initiative to transform Anganwadis into digital centres in Goa

The Department of Women and Child Development, supported by Cipla Foundation, Colorcon, General Electric, and Siemens, have launched an initiative to digitally uplift 125 Anganwadi Centres (AWCs) in Goa. The move aims to carry forward the vision of the Government of Goa to introduce Digital Anganwadis in the state.

The launch aims to transform traditional Anganwadi Centres into Digital Anganwadi Centres by providing a personalised and adaptive learning (PAL) software package as per NIPUN Bharat guidelines, including Tablets, TVs, and offline educational content in Konkani and English for children attending the Anganwadi Centres.

The inauguration of the initiative was done by Vishwajit Rane, Minister for Health, TCP, Forest, Urban Development, Women and Child Development, and Deviya Rane, Member, Legislative Assembly, Poriem Constituency.

The software tools are designed by ConveGenius, the EdTech partner for this initiative. It aims to strengthen the foundational numeracy skills of students, provide motivation, and build confidence by developing L-S-R-W (Listening-Speaking-Writing-Reading) skills in children.

“We believe that with easy-to-use technology, trained and highly motivated Anganwadi Workers (AWWs) and helpers, with developmentally appropriate fun and engaging content, each child attending these AWCs shall receive personalised support, thereby contributing to improved classroom engagement and learning outcomes,” Viprav Chaudhary, vice president, ConveGenius, said. The initiative is believed to transform the early education landscape in Goa, Rane added.

