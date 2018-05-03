WBSCTE result 2018: Diploma results for 1st, 3rd and 5th semesters declared at webscte.co.in; check how to download

WBSCTE result 2018: The Odd semester engineering examination were conducted in December 2017.

WBSCTE result 2018: The West Bengal State Council of Technical Education (WBSCTE) has released the results of Diploma in Engineering for 1st, 3rd and 5th-semester examinations at webscte.co.in. Candidates who had appeared for the Odd semester engineering examination in the month of December last year can visit the official website of the state council now to check the results. The results of the odd semester will be available on 4 other websites along with webscte.co.in. Candidates can visit- www.exametc.com, www.indiaresults.com, www.examresults.net and www.results.shiksha to check their scores.

According to the notice released by the West Bengal State Council of Technical & Vocational Education and Skill Development, “The statement of the provisional result of the students appeared in the aforesaid examinations will be issued from the Council’s Office at 110 S.N. Banerjee Road, Kolkata-700013 on & from 03.05.2018.” It further adds that the “eligibility CD for filling-up of examination forms by the students willing to appear in the Diploma Examinations to be held during June 2018 (Academic Session 2017-18) will also be issued along with the statement of provisional result. However, the mark sheets of the students who appeared in the Diploma in Engineering / Technology (1st, 3rd & 5th Semesters) Examinations held in December-2017, will be issued only after receipt of the filled-in Eligibility CD of June-2018.”

WBSCTE result 2018: How to check-

Step 1: Visit the official website of West Bengal State Council of Technical Education at webscte.co.in

Step 2: Now click on the link that says ‘Results’

Step 3: Enter your Roll and No

Step 4: Click on ‘Check Results’

Step 5: Your result will be published on your computer screens

Step 6: Check the same and download your result for future use

Candidates need to note that the results of some students has been kept ‘Incomplete’ and/or ‘Withheld’ due to some unavoidable circumstances. These results will be declared by the council shortly.