WBJEEB Results 2022: West Bengal to announce results today – How to check results and other details

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is all all set to announce WBJEE 2022 results on June 17, 2022. The board will announce the result through a press conference, after which marks will be uploaded on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

While the exam was held on April 30, 2022, the exam was divided into two parts – Paper I and Paper II. While the exams were held under strict Covid protocols, they were held in offline mode.

How to check results

* Candidates may first visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

* After this, candidates may click on the link ‘WBJEE result 2022’ on the home page

* Now, they are required to submit the required details

* They may now click on the submit button

* Take a print out of the same for future use.

The board had earlier released the answer key for the WBJEE 2022 pm on May 6, 2022. Candidates who wanted to raise objections were allowed to do so till May 8, 2022. It may be noted that those candidates who clear the cut-offs will be called for counselling sessions.The board will, however, announce the date for the counselling session soon. Importantly, WBJEE is a common entrance exam for admission graduation programmes in engineering and technology, pharmacy, and architecture in universities, govt. colleges and self-financed institutes in the state. The counselling will take place in three stages: seat allotment, upgradation, and mop-up rounds.

While a total of 92,695 candidates appeared for the exam that was held in July 2021, of them 70,105 were from West Bengal. Panchojanyo Dey topped the exam. He was followed by Soumyajit Dutta and Bratin Mandal respectively.

“Downloadable Rank cards will be available from the Board’s websites wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in from 17 June, 04 pm onwards,” the notice released by the board said.