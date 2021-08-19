WBJEE 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: How to check WBJEE seat allocation, pay fee, download letter

The second round of the WBJEE 2021 seat allotment result is set to be released on August 27

WBJEE 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared Today: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has released the first round of the seat allotment result for WBJEE 2021. Students can visit the official website to check the results.

Candidates can check the WBJEE 2021 Round 1 seat allotment results using their registration ID and password.

WBJEE 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Students who have been allocated a seat will have to accept before paying the provisional fee. They will have to report to the institutions allotted to them with all relevant documents for verification purposes on August 19 and from August 21 to 24.

How to to Check WBJEE 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment: Students who have been allocated as part of the WBJEE 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment will have to visit the WBJEE website. They will see a “WBJEE Seat Allotment Result” link on the home page, which will redirect to a page where the students will be required to enter their WBJEE 2021 roll number, password, as well as security pin. The WBJEE Round 1 Seat Allotment Result can then be downloaded for future use.

What to do after WBJEE 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment: Students who have been allocated seats have three options: Candidates happy with the seat allocated to them can ‘Accept and Freeze’ the allocation and then pay the acceptance fee. They can then download the allotment letter and report to the institute for verification. The allotment letter is provisional and will only be confirmed after physical verification by the institute concerned.

Students who want to upgrade their seat allotment can click on the upgradation option while accepting the seat. They will then need to pay the acceptance fee.

If a candidate does nothing, they will be reconsidered for admission in the next cycle.

The second round of the WBJEE 2021 seat allotment result is set to be released on August 27. The WBJEE registration for mop-up counselling will begin on September 6. The WBJEE will release the seat allotment result for the mop-up round on September 11.