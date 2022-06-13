WBJEE Results 2022: Results of West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam to be announced on June 17th, Details inside

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has confirmed that the results of the state’s engineering entrance exam will be declared on June 17, 2022. The board had earlier stated that the results of the exam would be released on June 17.

The notification states that the results of the exam will be released on June 17. The students can check the complete details about the exam through the official link (https://wbjeeb.nic.in/). WBJEEB conducted the entrance exam for admission into various engineering and technology courses in the state.

WBJEE 2022 Result Scorecard, Counselling Details

The results of the exam will be released on the official website of the board. Students should note that securing the rank of the exam will not be enough for them to get into the college. They should also inform the officials about any errors or confusion in the results.

The students can also mail their queries regarding the results to the board’s official website, info@wbjeeb.in, within 24 hours following the declaration of the result. In addition to the details about the exam, the students can additionally attach copies of their OMRS and the question booklet number.