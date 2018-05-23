WBJEE Result 2018: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination result out today at wbjee.nic.in, wbjeeb.in; how to check

WBJEE Result 2018: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, Kolkata, is all set to declare WBJEE result 2018 at around 4 PM on the official website- wbjee.nic.in.

WBJEE Result 2018: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, Kolkata, is all set to declare WBJEE result 2018 at around 4 PM on the official website- wbjee.nic.in. The students can check their rank cards on board’s websites — wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in from 4 pm, as per the official release. This year, around 1.25 lakh students appeared for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination. Students who will qualify WBJEE 2018 will get admission into various professional Undergraduate courses like in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in universities, government colleges and self-financed institutes.

WBJEE 2018 or West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2018 was held on 22nd April, 2018. WBJEE 2018 was conducted in two shifts consisting of Paper 1 and Paper 2. The Board will release the merit list for engineering admissions and pharmacy admissions respectively. For architecture, students will have to pass Class 12 exams with 50 per cent marks each in physics, chemistry and mathematics.

How to check WBJEE result 2018:

Step 1: Log onto the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for “WBJEE 2018”.

Step 3: Enter yor enrolment or admit card number and submit.

Step 4: Download your result and take a printout for future reference.

Last year, as many as 1.17 lakh students had registered for WBJEE 2017. The result was declared in June and around 85 per cent of the students had cleared the exam successfully.

About West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board

The WBJEEB was set up in 1962 in order to hold common entrance exams for admission to the undergraduate level engineering courses in the state. Every year, WBJEE is being conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture in universities, government colleges and self-financed institutes in the state.